Advertising comes to AI (or tries to) | WARC | The Feed

Advertising comes to AI (or tries to)
Currently, subscriptions are the business model for artificial intelligence chatbots, but with a minority of the total potential audience willing to pay, big players in the space are starting to experiment while new companies are proposing marketplaces to bring ads to the technology.
What’s going on
AI is a big deal, but between the energy and water needed to run the data centres that power it, to a talent shortage, to a business model that can fund the scaling of capacity and power that spurred OpenAI’s Sam Altman to talk about investments in the region of $7 trillion to develop adequate infrastructure.
Enter advertising: the great economic force behind the (free at the point of use) internet as we know it. The track record is viable, even if the influence of online ads on the internet has been complex to say the least. But throw this into AI-generated responses and the questions raised and answers generated become murkier.
Ultimately, can AI’s pay for themselves before ad load renders them useless or the cost of their running makes effective systems prohibitively expensive? Will there be a radical shift in the technologies we actually choose to label AI beyond supercharged autocorrect?
A new chapter in the economics of AI is just beginning.
- Adzedek, an AI chatbot advertising marketplace, sells space for sponsored ads in the answers provided by custom chatbots running OpenAI software (or available on the OpenAI store) and uses a pay-per-click model, according to Quartz.
- OpenAI, however, doesn’t yet take any advertising dollars, but arguably sits in a market leading position to do so should it want to.
- Microsoft, meanwhile, has proposed an ads in answers model since last year, even if its AI integration has yet to see Bing rise to seriously challenge Google in search.
- At Google, the subject is much knottier, given that search remains a critically important stream of revenue and that a Search Generative Experience complicates that. Instead, its AI efforts have shipped early products to help advertisers - especially from SMEs - to spend more on Google ads.
- Baidu, the Chinese search giant, has also talked up its AI capabilities for advertisers to build and optimise search campaigns.
Who is making money
As things stand, those eeking a living from AI operations are content owners. Recently, Thompson Reuters saw a big jump in its underlying profitability thanks to licensing deals to use its extensive archive to train the large language models (LLMs) that power current AIs.
Then there’s the computing company NVIDIA, which enjoys around 90% of the GPU market (the chips on which LLMs run). Its profits have grown by an even more significant margin, with a 769% year-on-year increase (to $12.29 billion from $1.41 billion).
