Advertising boosts business prospects at Colgate-Palmolive | WARC | The Feed
Advertising boosts business prospects at Colgate-Palmolive
Brand equity & strength Bath toiletries, soaps Global
For Colgate-Palmolive, advertising is playing a crucial role in improving brand health metrics and helping deliver 19 consecutive quarters of growth.
Why brand health matters
- “We sell brands, so brand health metrics are probably the most important indicator about the long-term prospects of the business,” Panos Tsourapas, group president, Europe and Developing Markets, told the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference Call.
- These are improving in most parts of the world, he reported, “and this is the result of our increased advertising spending and, through our investment in data and analytics, through the improvement of the efficiency of this investment” – investment which helps support innovation and pricing.
Driving growth
- In Africa/Eurasia, “we are growing market share in every single market in the region”, Tsourapas said. “This is not a growth driven by temporary pricing, it’s a growth driven by focus behind the brands, advertising investment, innovation and consistent and superior executional ability.”
- Another example: Colgate’s share of the toothpaste market in Brazil is growing, “despite the fact that some of our competitors are very aggressive in pricing – it’s a key indicator on the health of our model.”
- In Latin America, the focus is on premiumisation and moving away from competing at low price points. “ Our commercialization plans, our advertising, is working very well and our execution is best-in-class – and this is reflected in the results.”
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Colgate-Palmolive]
