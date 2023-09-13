Advertising at the Super Bowl gets more complicated | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Advertising at the Super Bowl gets more complicated
Multiple viewing options for Super Bowl LVIII have complicated the lives of media buyers who can now buy across traditional linear, two streaming channels, a children’s simulcast and a Spanish-language broadcast.
Why Super Bowl advertising matters
While the linear broadcast, which pulls in north of 100 million viewers, will remain the main focus of advertising, the increase in viewing options means the total audience will likely be bigger than ever. Major brands will need to evolve their creative and buying strategies to make the most effective use of their sizable budgets across all possible channels, while some smaller brands may be able to dip their toe in the water for the first time.
The story so far
- Linear broadcast: In 2023, it’s the turn of CBS to air the game and Ad Age reports it has sold 85% of its inventory, with prices for a 30-second slot coming in at around $7m.
- Streaming: The game will be streamed on Paramount+ and on mobile through NFL+; both platforms will stream a simulcast of viewers’ local CBS station, mirroring the national and regional ads viewers would see watching at home on linear.
- Children: Paramount will run a family-oriented Super Bowl simulcast on Nickelodeon. While ads here will largely mirror those on CBS, not all brands will be suitable for this audience (eg alcohol, betting) and additional inventory is reported to be available for between $200,000 and $300,000.
- Spanish language: TelevisaUnivision is airing the game and, for the first time, advertising is being sold separately from the core broadcast, with prices starting at around $300,000.
Sourced from Ad Age
Email this content