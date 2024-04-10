Advertisers: be cautious when mixing metaphors | WARC | The Feed
Advertisers: be cautious when mixing metaphors
Mixing metaphors in advertising can inadvertently send contradictory messages that could undermine the objectives of a campaign, especially those related to health or food, finds a new study.
The study in the UK examined fusion metaphors – when you join two different or opposing elements (often visually) for impact – and found that the positive attributes of a product can be diminished when compared to something less favourable.
Why metaphors in advertising matter
Visual metaphors in advertising are thought to be persuasive because they trigger attention and pleasure while also being memorable. Metaphors, whether visual or verbal, are frequently used for their impact. Some well-known examples include: ‘Red Bull gives you wings’ and ‘Budweiser, the king of beers’.
Context
Two studies in the UK looked at the effect of fusion metaphors on the attitudes of consumers. In the first, carrots (healthier but perhaps less tasty) were placed in a package of unbranded fries. Even though the intention was to convey that carrots are a healthier option than fries, study participants perceived carrots to be unhealthier because they took on the attributes of fries.
In study two, cigarettes (unhealthy) were placed inside a package of fries (healthier and tastier), which led to less favourable views of fries and no change to how cigarettes are viewed. Conversely, when fries were placed in a package of cigarettes, the view of cigarettes improved but attitudes to fries remained unchanged.
Takeaways
- Understanding which attributes are emphasised by fusion metaphors is crucial, especially when you are fusing two things that are seen as both positive and negative.
- From a health perspective, fusion metaphors can devalue the positive attributes of a product when it’s compared to something that’s primarily seen as negative.
- When the aim is to create a negative perception of a product by highlighting its detrimental health effects, ensure you are comparing it to something primarily considered unhealthy.
- When the aim is to create a more positive perception of a product by highlighting its pleasant taste, ensure that you compare it to something seen as tasty.
Key quote
“Using visual metaphors, especially fusion ones, in health appeals can be tricky because these often involve products that have both positive and negative aspects. Misinterpretation of these metaphors, however, can lead to unintended, contrary effects” – study authors, The Impact of Fusion Metaphors in Health Appeals on Consumer Attitudes.
Sourced from the Journal of Advertising Research
