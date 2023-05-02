Home The Feed
Your selections:

Ads that ignore older women are missing out | WARC | The Feed

Ads that ignore older women are missing out
02 May 2023
Ads that ignore older women are missing out
Marketing to women Diversity & portrayal in advertising Strategy

Using older women in advertising positively influences younger and older female consumers, as well as their brand attitudes and purchase intentions, according to a new study in the Journal of Advertising Research.

The findings add to growing evidence which suggest that featuring people from underrepresented groups has a positive effect on advertising and the perception of brands. 

Why it matters 

Get a demo Sign in