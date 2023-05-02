Your selections:
Ads that ignore older women are missing out | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
02 May 2023
Ads that ignore older women are missing out
Marketing to women Diversity & portrayal in advertising Strategy
Using older women in advertising positively influences younger and older female consumers, as well as their brand attitudes and purchase intentions, according to a new study in the Journal of Advertising Research.
The findings add to growing evidence which suggest that featuring people from underrepresented groups has a positive effect on advertising and the perception of brands.
Why it matters
Email this content