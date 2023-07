Digital media planning & buying Context & position of advertising Attention

Reducing ad clutter on webpages is cost-effective and can generate stronger brand metrics, according to research from media intelligence company MAGNA and ad-filtering tech firm eyeo.

Why it matters

While ad clutter on webpages has led people to use ad filters, it doesn’t necessarily mean that consumers dislike ads, rather that they prefer more tailored, non-invasive ads during their online experience. There’s value in understanding these consumer preferences, as not displaying an excessive amount of ads improves favorability and recall.