Ads adjacent to hard news stories don't trigger negative brand views | WARC | The Feed

Ads adjacent to hard news stories don't trigger negative brand views
Brand advertising placed next to controversial, but trusted, news stories does not affect how those brands are viewed by Americans, according to a new study.
Based on a sampling of nearly 50,000 American adults, the News Advertising Study – produced by global marketing group Stagwell – found that brand safety controls damage quality journalism because it’s perpetually underfunded. This inadvertently feeds a cycle of cheap clickbait.
Why brand safety matters
Keeping brands safe online is a major challenge for marketers as the proliferation of content, some of which comes from dubious sources, explodes. Some marketers have the view that ‘hard news’ is to be avoided – but evidence shows that ads in this context can be effective with readers as long as the source is trusted.
Takeaways
- 25% of Americans consider themselves to be news junkies, ahead of those who closely follow sports (23%) and entertainment (17%).
- Ads adjacent to stories considered ‘not brand safe’ performed roughly the same as ads that appeared next to those deemed safe – 67.2% vs. 68.3% respectively.
- Purchase intent remained more or less the same: among Gen Z readers, purchase intent was 65% when ads appeared next to a story about the Middle East, for example, while those next to a story about sports had a purchase intent of 69%.
- Additionally, no brand safety issues were found with moms, high earners or those with a college degree.
- News is under-monetized and prejudiced against and presents an opportunity to reach a valuable audience, says Stagwell.
- The study concluded that it is safe for brands to advertise next to quality news content, irrespective of the topic.
About the study
A first-of-its-kind experiment with nearly 50,000 American adults to determine if ad adjacency matters. Stagwell tested 10 different brand ads placed adjacent to eight types of news content, using real ads and real stories. The brands were selected from a range of sectors among 100 well-known companies in the US on a broad spectrum of corporate reputation strength.
Sourced from Stagwell, WARC
