Adidas warns against ‘introversion’ in D2C | WARC | The Feed

Adidas warns against ‘introversion’ in D2C
Adidas, the global sportswear brand, is being careful to keep the voice of the customer in mind as it finds the optimal balance between its direct-to-consumer and retail channels, according to executives at the company.
Why avoiding D2C introversion matters
- As direct-to-consumer channels boomed, some brands fell into a trap of focusing more on D2C channels they own at the expense of brand experience in other important channels, such as retail.
- Doing this overlooks the vital local market intelligence and in-person brand experiences that trusted retail partners can offer.
- Adidas is seeking to avoid this by making retailers central to how consumers experience its brands, while capitalizing on the best D2C can offer.
Avoiding the D2C trap
“The danger is, of course, you get very introverted. Because you are saying, ‘we go direct-to the consumers and, therefore, we know everything better.’ Then you don't listen to the retailer,” said Bjorn Gulden, CEO at adidas AG, on a Q4 earnings call.
- Adidas is now trying to do the opposite by using the retailers to gain more local competence in different markets and under different categories.
- Adidas is refocusing on attracting customers in retail environments and making sure to look superior to its competitors in those environments.
- With those bricks-and-mortar retail foundations in place, direct-to-consumer channels are then used to maximize the things they do best.
“What is important is that we try to use the channels in e-comm [to]: a) build the brand; and b) optimize the margin – not necessarily maximizing sales because that causes a lot of discount and a lot of performance marketing,” Gulden explained.
“We should look fantastic in e-commerce,” the CEO added. “We should show up as a sports and lifestyle brand at the best, but we should not try to optimize sales. Optimizing sales in e-comm has two drugs … that's the discount and performance marketing, and that's what we need to avoid.”
