Australian organisations that want to create and articulate change face a challenge when communicating their sustainability strategy because they are held back by hesitation over how much to say, how far to go and how bold to be.

Why it matters

Amid rapid change, storytelling will be crucial to the shift to a greener, more equitable world and companies must unite their brand purpose and sustainability goals to improve the world we live in.

Key insights

The Sefiani Sustainability Communications Survey found that: