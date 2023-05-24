AdEx Benchmark 2022 study reveals strong digital advertising growth | WARC | The Feed
AdEx Benchmark 2022 study reveals strong digital advertising growth
Digital advertising spend in Europe increased by 9.8% in 2022 to achieve a market value of €86bn, according to the latest data from industry association IAB Europe.
Why it matters
Despite the economic and political headwinds across Europe (Belarus and Russia have been removed from IAB Europe’s geographical coverage while Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been added), €7.7bn was added to the digital advertising market total in 2022.
“Digital advertising in Europe has experienced robust growth despite the volatile macro environment,” says Daniel Knapp, chief economist at IAB Europe. “It reinforces the importance of digital for brands during a period of downturn due to its measurability and performance.”
Key stats
- Audio saw the largest growth across all formats in 2022 with a 22.1% increase to €0.7bn.
- Video also experienced significant growth with an increase of 13.6% to value the format investment at €18.3bn.
- Display grew by 9.5% to €40.1bn, with search experiencing a 10.7% increase to €37.4bn.
Sourced from IAB Europe
