In order to survive and flourish, today’s beauty brands must establish a strong core philosophy that is open and responsive to changing culture.

Why beauty brands matter

Shifting global trends and cultural philosophies, fast-developing technologies and emerging subcultures are challenging the meaning and expression of beauty.

Creating genuine connection with consumers through direct dialogues and engaging experiences, as well as continually innovating in line with evolving expectations, will drive long-term brand value.