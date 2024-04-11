adam&eveDDB London and CALM lead ACT Good Report 2024 | WARC | The Feed
adam&eveDDB London and CALM lead ACT Good Report 2024
The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) by adam&eveDDB London took the top spot for the campaign with the most impactful social or sustainable work – check out the full list of winners here, announced as part of the 10th anniversary of The Good Report.
The report is compiled by ACT Responsible, the international non-profit association and largest source of the world’s best social and environmental campaigns, in collaboration with the WARC Rankings.
The ranking is calculated by combining the performance of campaigns across various initiatives of the ACT Responsible Program (such as the ACT Exhibition, the ACT Care Awards, One Minute of Responsibility, and The ACT Tributes), with the results of the recently published WARC Creative 100.
Campaigns:
- The Last Photo for CALM by adam&eveDDB London, United Kingdom
- Anne de Gaulle for Fondation Anne de Gaulle by Havas Paris, France
- Runner 321 for adidas by FCB Canada
- Chatpat for SOS Children’s Villages by FCB Chicago & FCB India
- The Unshowables for Vision du Monde by STEVE, France
Agencies:
- Publicis Conseil, Paris
- adam&eveDDB, London
- Havas Paris
- FCB Montreal
- FCB India, Gurgaon
Networks:
- FCB
- Havas Group
- Grey Group
- DDB Worldwide
- Publicis Worldwide
Brands:
- Renault
- Unilever
- CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)
- Fondation Anne de Gaulle
- adidas
Countries:
- France
- United States
- United Kingdom
- India
- Canada
Sourced from The Good Report, WARC
