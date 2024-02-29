Ad woes spell end for New Zealand’s Newshub | WARC | The Feed
Ad woes spell end for New Zealand’s Newshub
New Zealand news service Newshub is set to close, as the country lurches into recession and advertising revenue dries up.
In a statement, owner Warner Bros Discovery said it had begun consulting with employees on a proposal, including “the closure of all Newshub’s multi-platform news operations and output”. It blamed a poor advertising market and changing viewer habits for the decision, the Australian Financial Review reported.
Why linear TV closure matters
Newshub is one of the country’s biggest new operations and broadcasts on Three, one of two major free-to-air stations in New Zealand and the only rival to public broadcaster TVNZ (which is state owned but funded by advertising). Its demise not only removes an important source of news for viewers – with all that entails for public discourse – it highlights the threat facing linear TV channels.
Takeaways
- Warner Bros Discovery NZ said its new, slimmer model would be “digitally led”, with a focus on its streaming app ThreeNow.
- ThreeNow, which will be “supported by free-to-air linear channels”, will continue airing shows but there will likely be little locally produced content.
- Some industry experts, according to The New Zealand Herald, believe terrestrial, linear channels could be around for just three or four more years as audiences shift to streaming and digital platforms.
Key quote
“The impacts of the economic downturn have been severe, and the bounce-back has not materialised as expected. Advertising revenue in New Zealand has disappeared far more quickly than our ability to manage this reduction, and to drive the business to profitability” – James Gibbons, Asia-Pacific president at Warner Bros Discovery.
Sourced from Australian Financial Review, New Zealand Herald
[Image: Newshub]
