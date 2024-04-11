Ad platforms undervalue the effectiveness of paid social | WARC | The Feed

Activity that’s focused on generating awareness and consideration is tremendously undervalued by ad platforms, according to marketing attribution platform Fospha.
Takeaways
- Fospha’s impressions modelling uncovered that Meta under-attributes brand awareness campaigns by 687% and traffic campaigns by 498%.
- Fospha also found Google Analytics significantly undervalues most channels, while the siloed view presented in Ads Manager doesn’t paint the full picture of performance.
- Across the major channels (defined as more than 9% of an average brand’s mix), GA underclaims the most in TikTok. As a discovery channel that kicks off the journey to conversion, rather than being the final touchpoint, it’s...