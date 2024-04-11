Home The Feed
Your selections:

Ad platforms undervalue the effectiveness of paid social | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

Ad platforms undervalue the effectiveness of paid social
11 April 2024
Ad platforms undervalue the effectiveness of paid social
MMM & attribution Social media effectiveness Strategy

Activity that’s focused on generating awareness and consideration is tremendously undervalued by ad platforms, according to marketing attribution platform Fospha. 

Takeaways 
  • Fospha’s impressions modelling uncovered that Meta under-attributes brand awareness campaigns by 687% and traffic campaigns by 498%.
  • Fospha also found Google Analytics significantly undervalues most channels, while the siloed view presented in Ads Manager doesn’t paint the full picture of performance.
  • Across the major channels (defined as more than 9% of an average brand’s mix), GA underclaims the most in TikTok. As a discovery channel that kicks off the journey to conversion, rather than being the final touchpoint, it’s...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in