Ad exposure once a week is best for CPG brands | WARC | The Feed

Ad exposure once a week is best for CPG brands
14 June 2022
Brand management Reach and frequency, recency Strategy

Consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands should aim to reach their audience once a week during their ad campaigns, a study by research firm NCSolutions has found.

Why it matters

Frequency, or how often consumers are exposed to ads during a campaign, is a vital element of brand strategy. Marketers must exercise prudence, however, to balance the goal of staying top-of-mind during buying situations while also not wasting spend if their frequency levels are too high.

Takeaways

  • Household-level campaign analysis by NCSolutions found that “recency frequency”, or exposing a consumer to an ad once a week, delivered the best return on...

