Ad exposure once a week is best for CPG brands | WARC | The Feed

Consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands should aim to reach their audience once a week during their ad campaigns, a study by research firm NCSolutions has found.

Why it matters

Frequency, or how often consumers are exposed to ads during a campaign, is a vital element of brand strategy. Marketers must exercise prudence, however, to balance the goal of staying top-of-mind during buying situations while also not wasting spend if their frequency levels are too high.

Takeaways