Ad blocking is on the rise again | WARC | The Feed

Ad blocking is on the rise again
The use of ad blockers has picked up again, growing 11% between 2021 and 2023, according to a new report from adtech firm Eyeo.
Pre-2021, the use of ad blockers had levelled off, but the 2023 Ad-Filtering Report from Eyeo, reported in Adweek, finds that the rate of ad blocking on desktops reached 27% in Q2, while on mobile the figure was 22%.
Why ad blocking matters
Eyeo calculates that publishers around the world will lose $54bn in ad revenue in 2024 because of ad blocking – a practice that has increased since many people started working from home – and that figure could be more than double without the use of ad-filtering solutions such as Acceptable Ads.
Takeaways
- People are also looking to replicate desktop ad-blocking on their mobile devices; around the world, there are now 912 million active ad-blocking users across both devices.
- Global use of ad blockers is split 53:45 between desktop and mobile with the latter expected to rise.
- The number of people opting into Acceptable Ads increased 42% between Q2 2022 and Q2 2023, crossing the 300 million mark.
