Your selections:
Ad avoidance and the future of audio in India | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Ad avoidance and the future of audio in India
Podcasts, streaming & on demand Radio & audio audiences Radio & audio planning & buying
Podcasts have set content that listeners choose to listen to, while radio retains an element of surprise when it comes to music and interviews, and brands must use these insights to craft their messaging.
Why it matters
Advertising revenue is important for both radio and podcasts but with more consumers seeking an ad-free listening experience, the challenge for channels and creators is to integrate advertising in a way that is non-intrusive without compromising on brand messaging – says one content creator at the ZeeMELT 2022 conference.
Takeaways
- After advertisers were educated about crafting their radio messaging, they view it as a youth-driven, contextual medium.
- Brands must understand that podcasts do not lend themselves well to the kind of ads that work for radio.
- Indians are quite pleased to pay for ad-free content if they are assured of its quality and utility.
Email this content