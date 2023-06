Corporate social responsibility People with disabilities Customer centricity

Disability has been – and at times still is – seen as a negative, but reinterpretations in community pride and campaign performance have the power to shift marketing data, mindsets, and the effectiveness of marketing work.

Why it matters

Accessibility has not had the visibility it deserves. A recent study highlighted that 65% of disabled consumers and shoppers believed their purchasing options were limited by inaccessibility and 43% reported abandoning online or in-person shopping because of a lack of information on accessibility.