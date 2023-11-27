ABM picks up in APAC | WARC | The Feed
ABM picks up in APAC
Account-based marketing (ABM) is gaining momentum in the Asia Pacific region as a new study shows not only a solid base of existing practitioners but an even higher proportion of recent adopters.
The latest State of ABM in APAC from B2B marketing agency xGrowth outlines how the B2B marketing strategy is increasingly going mainstream and that’s being accelerated by recent market and technological shifts.
Why account-based marketing matters
Bringing marketing and sales teams onto the same page is the top motivation for companies to leverage ABM to target a set of accounts, as the economic downturn emphasises the need for targeted and cost-effective marketing approaches.
While ABM can help in this regard, there are still challenges around attribution, metrics and reporting.
Takeaways
- A majority of those surveyed (86%) have either already adopted an ABM approach (35%) or started adopting it in 2023 (51%).
- 59% of ABM practitioners surveyed plan to increase their ABM-related investments in the coming year.
- The one-to-one ABM tier is popular in APAC, with 50% of marketing and sales teams leveraging it.
- Australia, New Zealand and Singapore are the top three geographies where marketing teams direct their ABM programs.
- 60% of long-term ABM practitioners use direct mail to engage their target audience.
- Popular channels included email marketing, paid ads and outreach by sales teams.
- The majority of ABM marketing leaders (55%) say generative AI is either currently impacting their marketing decisions or will influence them in the future.
Sourced from xGrowth
