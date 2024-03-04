AB InBev looks forward to ’an incredible summer for beer’ | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
AB InBev looks forward to ’an incredible summer for beer’
Brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev is gradually putting last year’s Bud Light controversy behind it and is readying its brands to capitalize on the range of high-profile sporting events taking place this year.
“From the NBA, to Copa America, to the Olympics, NFL, the UFC (and the VMAs), we will be focused on doing what we do best,” CEO Michel Doukeris told an earnings call. “Our brands will show up in a big way, connecting with consumers and bringing to life our purpose of creating a future with more cheers.”
On Bud Light
- AB InBev’s volume sales to wholesalers were down 12.7% over the year, largely because of the furore around Bud Light.
- “If you look at May last year versus February this year, we recovered basically 120 bps of the market share that we lost,” said Doukeris.
- “We’ve been seeing this 10 to 20 bps recovery every three to four weeks, we are making progress,” he said, while also admitting “it’s not at the fast pace that we were expecting or that we’ve been working for”.
- While Bud Light lost shelf space, AB InBev says it recovered that space with other brands across its portfolio, including Michelob Ultra which is “perfectly aligned with the health and wellness trend”.
On activation
- Following a quiet sporting year in 2023, the many events taking place in 2024 offer “a unique opportunity .. to activate with our mega brands, these mega platforms that bring people together,” said Doukeris. “This is an outstanding opportunity to lead and grow the category.”
- He expects to have “a massive execution with extra displays and programming with the retailers” that should more than compensate for any shelf space lost during spring adjustments.
- AB InBev’s DTC brands – Zé Delivery, TaDa Delivery and PerfectDraft – are helping to develop consumer insights and new consumption occasions (eg. Corona Sunset Hours, Brahma Soccer Wednesdays).
- Doukeris also reported seeing higher participation and new consumers coming into the category through premium, including women and younger consumers.
- “That’s why the role of our global brands is very important, from Corona to Budweiser, with the position that we have, and each brand is positioned in a different need state”, he said – “and once people connect well with one of these brands for one of these different need states, the loyalty is high.”
Key quote
“In 2023, we invested $7.2bn in sales and marketing and have averaged more than $7bn over the last five years. These consistent investments, combined with increased effectiveness and creativity, is driving the brand power of our portfolio” – Michel Doukeris, CEO at Anheuser-Busch InBev.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
Email this content