Your selections:
AB InBev grows on premiumisation trend | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
AB InBev grows on premiumisation trend
Beer & cider Brand management
Premiumisation and expansions into new product ranges were partly responsible for a successful quarter for AB InBev, maker of Stella Artois and Budweiser, as these provided a valuable defence against pandemic-induced declines in some areas of the world.
Why it matters
The world’s largest brewer is back to beating pre-pandemic numbers as buyers traded up to more premium brands, which in turn drove profit. Premium brands, which are around 30% of total revenue, delivered 11.3% revenue growth in the quarter.
It indicates that buyer preferences may be sticking around having moved towards premium offers during the pandemic.
Takeaways
- Volume sales were up 3.4% in the quarter ending September 2021, but revenues grew 7.9%. Underlying profits were up too at 6.1% growth.
- Brazil has been an important hotspot with 15.3% revenue growth in the quarter. A microcosm of the global whole, not only did Brazilians buy more beer, they bought more expensive beers.
- AB InBev was able to push ahead in almost all other markets to make up for an Asian decline where it was harder hit by lockdown measures.
- Beyond Beer – the segment that includes the fast-growing hard seltzers and canned cocktail products popular with young people – is growing fast at 1.8x the category in the US (where it is arguably most advanced).
Sourced from AB InBev
Email this content