A2 Milk bucks infant formula trends in China | WARC | The Feed
A2 Milk bucks infant formula trends in China
Brand growth Baby food Packaging
New Zealand dairy business A2 Milk is seeing improved brand metrics and increased share in China’s infant milk formula market thanks to a 50% increase in marketing investment in recent years.
Key stats
- A2 Milk grew total infant formula milk (IMF) sales in China by 1.5% in value over the six months to end December 2023 – this in a market that was down 13.6%.
- A2 Milk is now one of the top five brands in the market, with a 6.4% share.
- “We've increased our marketing investment from just under $170m in FY '21 to over $260m in the past calendar year to reach more consumers in a targeted manner,” CEO David Bortolussi told an earnings call.
- Much of that has gone behind a new GB-registered (guobiao national standards) China label product; the recent launch was supported by integrated campaigns across all media and sales channels.
- Brand health has hit new highs: unprompted awareness of the A2 Milk brand increased from 23% in financial year 2023 to 25% in the first half of FY 2024, while ‘brand used most often’ rose from 16% to 19% over the same period.
The changing IMF market
- The IMF market is becoming increasingly concentrated as new product standards have led to a 20% reduction in the number of brands in the Chinese language label market.
- At the same time, there is an ongoing shift from Chinese language labels to English language ones (these took 16.3% of the market in the second half of calendar 2023, up from 14.9% in the first half).
- Those English label sales are moving away from daigou channels towards O2O and, especially, cross-border e-commerce channels.
Sourced from A2 Milk, Seeking Alpha
[Image: A2 Milk]
