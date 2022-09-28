Digital payments Websites, online services, apps Asia (general region)

Amid the changing notion of what an e-wallet is and what it can contain, The Secret Little Agency’s Eunice Tan says brands can help consumers to understand that the platform is not just a new lifehack for instant money, discounts and rewards.

Why it matters

The fast-moving e-wallet and virtual banking category with new and familiar players is exciting and aspirational but brands have a responsibility to create consumers who are literate and confident because confidence drives advocacy – an important brand differentiator in a saturated market.