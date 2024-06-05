Your selections:
A significant repositioning: from tobacco to nicotine | WARC | The Feed
A significant repositioning: from tobacco to nicotine
Brand positioning Nicotine Strategy
Philip Morris International is less of a tobacco company and “much more a nicotine company”, according to its CFO.
Why it matters
- “What we are doing is just now [moving] from one tricky business to another tricky business,” Emmanuel Babeau told the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference. But, he added, “moving from a tricky business to a fast extending business that has the potential to be growing over a long period of time.”
- He also believes that the introduction of “better products” for smokers and “less risky solutions” for nicotine consumption, along with responsible marketing, are “creating credibility” for the business. That in turn is helping attract investors, which is potentially significant for a sector that has often been off limits thanks to ESG criteria.
Context
- Heat-not-burn technology is moving the industry away from traditional cigarettes; vaping and nicotine pouches are moving the industry away from tobacco.
- Pouches allow users to “enjoy their nicotine moment” anywhere while not inconveniencing third parties. Babeau claims they have “fantastic potential for the benefit of the consumer and for the benefit of public health” and could grow from the current 3-4% of the category to anywhere between 10% and 20%.
Future problems?
- A recent study from The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) and Loughborough University found that almost one in five professional footballers uses nicotine pouches or, to a lesser extent, snus.
- More than half of male users and almost three-quarters of female users reported elements of nicotine dependence.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha, Loughborough University
