A quarter of open-web programmatic spending is wasteful or unproductive | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
A quarter of open-web programmatic spending is wasteful or unproductive
Client-side marketers can pick up $22bn in efficiency gains by rethinking their approach to programmatic spending, confirms a study from the ANA.
The ANA’s Programmatic Media Supply Chain Transparency Study* is a comprehensive follow-up to its First Look report published in June, which flagged a potential $20bn in savings.
Key findings
- Transaction costs (primarily DSP and SSP fees) account for 29% of the ad dollar.
- Loss of media productivity costs (non-viewable and IVT impressions as well as non-measurable for viewability and Made for Advertising ad spend) account for 35% of the ad dollar.
- Depending on the levels of agency fees (a transaction cost) and brand safety (a loss of media productivity cost) – both beyond the scope of the ANA project – the study suggests that less than 36 cents of every dollar effectively reaches the consumer.
Recommendations
- A re-evaluation of Made for Advertising websites could save marketers $10bn.
- A further $12bn comes from a raft of other recommendations, including:
- website optimization/reduction – use inclusion lists;
- buying through direct inventory supply paths;
- having direct contracts with primary supply chain partners (DSPs, SSPs, and ad verification vendors);
- having an SSP optimization strategy;
- understanding information asymmetry in programmatic advertising and taking more active stewardship of media investments;
- understanding when an agency is purchasing as an agent versus selling;
- inventory on a non-transparent basis or that has been acquired as a principal;
- keeping media agency contracts updated;
- understanding the types of Private Marketplaces (PMPs) bought from and considering allocating more budget towards Open Marketplaces (OMPs).
- improving transparency by optimizing measurability and viewability;
- having a proactive plan to fight invalid traffic (IVT);
- leveraging log-level data;
- aligning incentives with goals, measuring and optimizing effectiveness.
Analysis
Each of the recommendations varies in complexity and applicability, meaning each needs to be understood and considered, says Pranay Damji, programmatic and ad-tech consultant for ID Comms. Implementing an inclusion list is fairly quick and easy, for example, while accessing log-level data from every ad tech vendor across an advertiser’s supply chain is much more complex, costly, and time consuming.
“The real challenge for advertisers is not what to do [the report provides plenty of guidance in that regard], the challenge is to know where to start,” he told WARC.
* Twenty-one marketers and 12 supply chain companies participated in the study. Total ad spend was $123m with 35.5 billion impressions. Qualitative interviews supplemented the quantitative work.
Sourced from ANA
Email this content