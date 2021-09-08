A new way to think about TV ad frequency | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
08 September 2021
A new way to think about TV ad frequency
Frequency has been a hotly-contested topic ever since Herb Krugman claimed three exposures to be the “magic number” for advertisers back in the 1970s, but a new study by UK broadcaster Sky Media suggests that, in fact, optimum frequency sits in a range of between eight and 14 exposures.
Why it matters
