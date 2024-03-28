A majority of Americans and US advertisers now use ad blockers | WARC | The Feed
A majority of Americans and US advertisers now use ad blockers
Over half of American internet users block online ads, with professionals in advertising and other online-adjacent industries even more likely to do so.
Why ad blocking matters
It’s a pretty damning refutation of online advertising if experts, often those who work to build advertising and tracking technologies, are not only worried about their own privacy (27%), but actually want to block advertising (20% among advertisers, the highest of any expert group surveyed). It’s a sobering read.
By the numbers
According to a Censuswide survey of 2000 Americans on behalf of the popular ad and tracking blocker Ghostery, 52% of all respondents use an ad blocker, but ‘expert’ users with a technical or – perhaps more worryingly – an advertising occupation are much more likely to use this software.
- 66% of advertising professionals
- 72% of programmers
- 76% of cybersecurity professionals
Key quote
“It’s very telling that individuals who are not only more knowledgeable about the inner workings of the internet, but actually behind the mechanisms for targeted advertising and tracking, are protecting themselves far more than the average American.
“As these experts shore up their privacy and data protection against their own products, everyday consumers must take action to avoid remaining susceptible to the ever-expanding, invisible world behind their browser” – Jean-Paul Schmetz, CEO of Ghostery.
Sourced from Ghostery
