A guide to the mindset shifts driving APAC’s festive season | WARC | The Feed

Almost one in five people in APAC will be living alone by 2040, which will account for a tenth of households worldwide, just one example of how lifestyles are changing in the region.

That's one finding from Media.Monks' “Guide to APAC’s 2023 Festive Season”, an analysis of the latest changes in consumer behaviour and how this is shifting the way people shop, connect and engage with brands ahead of a calendar of events.

Why it matters