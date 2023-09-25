A greenwashing crackdown is coming | WARC | The Feed
A greenwashing crackdown is coming
As a Vienna commercial court finds Austrian Airlines misled passengers over claims about sustainable flights, the EU has taken another step towards a complete ban on greenwashing.
What’s happened
The airline said that flights to an art show in Venice would be fueled with 100% sustainable fuel. But only 5% derived from renewable resources, according to a copy of the court decision the airline was required to post on its website and social media account where the original ad appeared. It was also made to pay the costs of the consumer-protection association that brought the case against it, Bloomberg reports.
Why it matters
The sanction on Lufthansa-owned Austrian Airlines amounts to little more than a slap on the wrist but a new EU law will outlaw such practices altogether (although not until 2026), Euractiv reports.
- Airlines will no longer be able to use carbon offsets to suggest flying is climate-neutral.
- Generic environmental claims will require proof of recognised performance.
- The use of terms such as “eco” or “natural” will need to be backed by evidence.
- Manufacturers' labelling will need to display expected product lifetimes.
Key quote
“We are clearing the chaos of environmental claims, which will now have to be substantiated, and claims based on emissions offsetting will be banned” – Biljana Borzan MEP.
Sourced from Bloomberg, Euractiv
