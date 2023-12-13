A great reset in India can see it emerge as a powerhouse | WARC | The Feed

Artificial Intelligence (AI) India Cultural influences & values

Despite facing volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity, Indians are still co-pilots on the country’s flight to the future and the subcontinent is poised to continue leapfrogging politics, technology and the economy in 2024, the year of the great reset.

Why India's great reset matters

In 2024, India will not just be creating local businesses but vying for global recognition. These businesses, meanwhile, will be leaders in sustainable development as climate tech becomes an important area of innovation. Moreover, AI will free people to do better things with their brains and time.

