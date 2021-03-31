Crisis management Sports sponsorship

The lack of filled stadiums caused by the pandemic has led to a natural decline in the price and interest in sports sponsorships, but this buyer’s market creates openings for brands which may not have previously considered it.

Why it matters

Sponsorship has long been an attractive marketing vehicle, and a high-priced one, so this reshaping of the market is a time to reassess sponsorship strategy, or consider it for the first time.

Takeaways