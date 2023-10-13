A blueprint for sports sponsorships that maximize ROI | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
A blueprint for sports sponsorships that maximize ROI
Marketers need to adopt a more holistic approach to measuring ROI—one that goes beyond financial transactions and extends to fan engagement and mutual growth—in an era in which companies face heightened expectations of their sponsorships.
Why effective sponsorship mattersCompanies risk consumer backlash and reputational harm if they fail to consider the socio-political and environmental impact of their partnerships, according to a WARC Exclusive. For example, there has been controversy surrounding recent partnerships between British Cycling and Shell, as well as Bayern Munich and Qatar. This shows that sponsorships now operate under heightened scrutiny.
Six guiding principles to secure long-term relevance and resonance
- Integrate long-term legacy: By integrating legacy planning, brands like Coca-Cola have transformed fleeting moments into lasting impact, resonating long beyond the event's curtain call.
- Embrace Tangible and Intangible Benefits: This means recognising both measurable and intangible advantages for sponsors and rights holders alike.
- ESG Integration for Success: Use ESG principles to elevate the efficacy of sponsorship endeavours.
- Shared Values and Employee Engagement: Align sponsorships with brand values and engage internal employees for a holistic approach.
- Robust Metrics and Business Objectives: Set and track metrics aligned with short-term and long-term business goals. Embed a test-and-learn culture.
- Reputation Management: Carefully select sponsors to avert reputational damage.
Key quote
“As the sports sponsorship domain evolves, adherence to these guiding principles positions brands for triumphant success, echoing the true essence of sponsorship's transformative potential”—James Williams, global sports marketing consultant.
