85% of Gen Z Muslims want to try Islamic banking | WARC | The Feed

85% of Gen Z Muslims want to try Islamic banking
Millennial Muslims and Gen Z consumers are keen to embrace Islamic finance as part of their banking, with as many as 85% of young Muslims wanting to try Islamic banking, according to a new global survey.
Consumers who aren’t Muslim are also increasingly demanding greater ethics and transparency in their banking.
What is Islamic banking?
Islamic banking, also known as Shariah-compliant banking, is a system of banking that is based on the principles of Islamic law (Shariah). The charging or paying of interest is prohibited. Instead, Islamic banks operate on the principles of profit-sharing, risk-sharing, and ethical investing.
Why Islamic banking matters
With a huge global Muslim population, there is a significant market demand for inclusive financial services that adhere to Islamic principles, especially for banks that want to win over younger customers in Asia.
What this means for banks
- Reexamine portfolio for more Shariah banking. Banks wishing to court Malaysian customers should take note that millennial and Gen Z Muslims place high value on religious alignment as well as commercial viability. In fact, 74% of Malaysian and 64% of Indonesian respondents say it is important that the whole bank is Shariah-compliant.
- Eliminate lack of trust barrier in Indonesia. Forty-two percent of respondents in Indonesia say they do not use Islamic banking because they are distrustful that banks can be fully compliant. Interestingly, Indonesian respondents who do not use Islamic banking are also the most likely to want to, with the figure at 92%.
- Continue to focus on service. Millennial and Gen Z Muslim consumers expect high-quality, tech-enabled service to underpin Islamic banking. Ninety-two percent say it is important that their bank offers online banking options and 90% want great customer service during the investment process. Embracing Islamic finance shouldn’t mean ignoring the high standards consumers have come to expect in banking.
About the study
Software company Mambu carried out a global survey in March 2024 of 1,513 Muslims aged 16-40, across the UK, South Africa, UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.
