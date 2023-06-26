The Feed
WARC x Cannes Lions: Future of Strategy, plus building brands for a new economy
WARC x Cannes Lions: Future of Strategy, plus building brands for a new economy
In this episode of the WARC Podcast from the last day of the Cannes Lions festival, WARC looks at strategy across the festival, including the strength of brand in digital e-commerce, insights from CMO interviews and key takeaways from the Creative Strategy Lions.
- David Tiltman, SVP of content at WARC, picks out some of the highlights from the festival and reveals some new research about the strength of brand in digital e-commerce platforms.
- Anna Hammil, senior editor for brands at WARC, tells listeners about what she has heard from her interviews with CMOs throughout the week, including what's concerning them.
- Joyce Kigathi, head of content, strategy and media at Havas Africa, discusses her experience judging the Creative Strategy awards, including her take outs, themes and the quality of the work.
Brand awareness linked with 'growth efficiency' on Amazon
Brands wanting to scale up on Amazon’s e-commerce site often rely on performance marketing, but a new study indicates that higher awareness scores are correlated with stronger growth rates on the platform.
James Hurman, founding partner of innovation studio Previously Unavailable and co-founder of brand tracking software provider Tracksuit, and Amin Mrini, the COO of WARC, presented the research at the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
The role of brand awareness
Align, build and embed to drive a culture of creative effectiveness
Align, build and embed to drive a culture of creative effectiveness
A framework, launched today by WARC, LIONS and ANA, identifies the three levels a brand organization, regardless of sector or size, needs to develop to deliver a culture of creative effectiveness.
Why it matters
A new white paper, Building a Culture of Creative Effectiveness*, addresses how marketing leaders can build a culture where creative communications can be used to drive commercial outcomes and support the broader business agenda; and where creativity can be applied to build brands capable of sustained growth and resistant to margin erosion.
Introducing the ABE framework
The framework is based on in-depth research and analysis of “performer” brands in WARC’s Rankings database, campaigns which have proven to be both creatively excellent and highly effective. WARC also analysed a “control” group of brands, to compare and contrast with the performer group and provide a balanced data set.
- Align: Agree vision for creative effectiveness with C-suite, and align on key performance metrics.
- Build: Build consistent operational systems and processes for creative effectiveness, using a common language.
- Embed: Share systems and beliefs with agency partners, and disperse the creative effectiveness agenda globally through the entire brand organization and beyond.
- Each layer in the ABE framework is made of two building blocks (six in all) that more specifically lay out the requirements for developing a culture of creative effectiveness.
Takeaways
- Without an institutionalised approach to creative effectiveness that is deeply embedded into the day to day of frontline marketers, brands are at the mercy of economic headwinds and unpredictable CEO belief systems.
- The journey towards creative effectiveness can begin with any of the building blocks and is rarely linear. Different brands will have different starting points and take different paths.
- The key to gaining alignment with the C-suite is to be able to speak in the language that they do, i.e. relate the creative effectiveness agenda to business metrics such as sales, profitability and shareholder value.
Key quote
“The more we research effectiveness, the clearer it becomes that it is a ‘team sport’, built on the efforts of multiple teams working together. It thrives when there is an aligned approach within the client organization, then a true partnership between a client and its agencies and other vendors. In short, culture is key” – David Tiltman, SVP Content at WARC.
*Building a culture of creative effectiveness is available to WARC clients. A sample of the white paper can be downloaded here.
You can also hear a discussion of the white paper this morning, as part of the Creative Impact content stream at Cannes Lions: Creative Impact Unpacked: Building a Culture of Creative Effectiveness
A clear 'promise to the customer' gives campaigns a competitive edge
A clear ‘promise to the customer’ gives campaigns a competitive edge
A Promise to the Customer is more likely to drive brand health, market share, and long-term sales, according to new research from WARC and LinkedIn’s B2B Institute.
Making a Promise to the Customer: How to give campaigns a competitive edge, a white paper published by WARC and The B2B Institute, LinkedIn’s marketing think tank, says brands can create more effective marketing by placing a clear promise to the customer at the heart of their strategy.
Why it matters
A Promise to the Customer (PTTC) is a proxy mental model that allows marketers to deploy familiar marketing frameworks in a way that is much more easily understood by the C-suite, other functions within their organisation, and customers themselves. PTTC puts accountability to the customer at its core and delivers against the basic pillars of marketing: Product, Price, Place and Promotion.
Takeaways
- When campaigns are grounded in an explicit Promise to the Customer – a memorable, valuable and deliverable promise – they are as much as 48% more likely to report brand health improvements than those that don’t.
- The impact was consistent regardless of budget, duration, or number of channels used (the three drivers for measuring a campaign’s Creative Commitment). PTTC can therefore offer a competitive advantage to smaller or scale-up brands, or be a useful approach for marketing departments under budget pressure.
- PTTC campaigns deliver a commercial advantage – they are 60% more likely to report increased market share, and 17% more likely to report increased market penetration than non-PTTC campaigns.
- To assess the depth of commercial impact, PTTC campaigns were analysed against the Creative Effectiveness Ladder. At all but the lowest rung, PTTC campaigns over-indexed against their non-PTTC counterparts. Additionally, PTTC campaigns are more prevalent at the higher levels of the ladder, with 67% of PTTC campaigns reaching ‘Enduring Icon’ level, versus 33% of non-PTTC campaigns.
Key quote
“PTTC establishes both a compelling imperative and a helpful roadmap for overcoming the often siloed worlds of product, marketing, go-to-market, and customer loyalty. It is now crystal clear that if a company isn’t making a clear PTTC, it is wasting its advertising spending for no reason other than engrained bad habits,” said Roger Martin, CEO advisor, strategist and author of the study.
“A unified B2B go-to-market mental model is something that is absolutely revolutionary,” he told Cannes Lions delegates.
The study
Drawing on WARC’s extensive database of B2B and B2C effectiveness case studies, over 2,000 award entrants and winning advertising campaigns from the last five years (2018-2022) were analysed, of which 40% (808) were identified as having made a credible promise to the customer.
The full report is available to read here. A four-part series of WARC podcasts, in partnership with The B2B Institute at LinkedIn, will follow. It takes a deep dive into the findings of this new research.
Key findings of this study were first presented at Cannes Lions by Jann Martin Schwarz of LinkedIn’s B2B Institute, and strategy expert Roger Martin. A follow-up session will take place on Wednesday 21 June in the Palais des Festivals, Cannes.
The new shape of popular culture
An audience at the Cannes Lions Festival’s Creative Impact Track heard speakers debate whether popular culture is dead – an answer more complicated than a simple yes or no.
The University of Michigan’s Marcus Collins and Wunderman Thompson’s Ellie Bamford looked to the future as they discussed how culture will impact brands.
Why it matters
Popular culture, such as high-reach TV channels, national or international publications and magazines, is in a tricky place in the third decade of the mainstream internet. For strategists, this presents a dilemma of whether to seek a broad audience with a broad message or to seek smaller audiences with specific messages.
The nature of culture
“Culture is the measurement of normality,” said Dr Collins at what has become the annual ‘Future of Strategy’ debate. It comes ahead of WARC’s forthcoming eponymous report.
A former head of strategy at Wieden + Kennedy New York and now a professor of marketing, Collins added that it’s through this broad church of normality that marketers seek to speak to the greatest number of people in the hope that some will convert.
But where does culture begin? Usually, that’s at the fringes before eventually reaching the mainstream. The brands of the future, he continued, will be tribal marks that enable people to lean into their passion points. “Consumption is a cultural act,” Collins concluded.
The monoculture shrinks
“In this flourishing post-mainstream reality, small is big and significance doesn’t need to be universal to matter,” argued Bamford, chief strategy officer of Wunderman Thompson.
The evidence? Think of how widespread the conversation and the coverage of the final season of Succession felt in 2023, yet only 2.9 million Americans tuned in to watch the finale live. In 1998, meanwhile, the Seinfeld finale drew 76.3 million viewers.
Bamford shared five rules for cultural engagement:
- It doesn’t need to be purpose-driven, but it does need to be additive
- Scrutinise how you activate
- Align your values
- Commit – don’t back down when things get tricky
- Embrace the subcultures
The big idea
“The brands of the future will be community marks. They will be tribal marks, marks that we use to demarcate that we are a part of the thing. That I am one of you and that you are one of us,” said Collins. The brands that will win will propagate through the population from the fringes into the mainstream.
“Don’t enter culture with shallow marketing moments that your organisations cannot or will not back up. Make sure your internal values, practices [and] offerings match your [marketing] actions,” said Bamford.
WARC Members can catch up with this and all of the sessions at the Cannes Creative Impact track, curated by WARC, in the coming weeks.
SPT/LR
Patagonia: quality is a way of doing business
Patagonia has a reputation for functional and durable products but its passion for quality embraces far more than a button on a shirt – it’s a whole way of doing business, says its European marketing director.
“Focusing on quality in whatever we do means quality in the way we take care of our people and our customers,” Tyler LaMotte told the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. “It also means quality in the way we advocate for the causes we believe in, quality in the way we accomplish our mission in restoring the planet.”
Why it matters
One of the company’s sayings is, “If you want your products to have a good reputation, you focus on quality. If you want your company to have a good reputation, you focus on taking care of your people and building something that will last.” Both Patagonia and its products have a good reputation.
Quality standards are also applied to the stories the brand tells, where it’s clearly understood that creativity and storytelling are “a powerful mechanism for building awareness and urgency towards the environmental crisis”.
Takeaways
- Traditional marketing tactics and playbooks are not the focus at Patagonia and nor is ROI necessarily a measure of success. “We focus on the long-term success of the unmeasurable, which we say is our reputation, our credibility and our purpose in saving our own planet,” said LaMotte.
- Patagonia maintains that repair is a radical act. “We continue to believe that the most responsible thing we can do as a company is to make high-quality gear that lasts for years and can be repaired along the way so you don’t have to buy more,” he added.
- Patagonia is celebrating 50 years and its ongoing What’s Next▶ campaign is based around simplicity (products and ethos), being human-powered (core sports that connect the brand to its various communities), and resilience (the brand as activist).
The big idea
Fundamentally, businesses are primarily responsible to their resource base. “Without a healthy environment, there are no shareholders, there are no employees, there are no customers and there is no business,” LaMotte observed.
BEC
Image: Patagonia Bristol
Why brands should cultivate ritualism for customer loyalty
Loyalty marketing is traditionally focused on acquisition and retention, but brands should evolve beyond these tried and tested “points for purchases” tactics and cultivate ritualism instead.
Why it matters
In the modern aspiration economy, consumers no longer signal status through affluence and luxuries but instead emphasise new forms of social, cultural and environmental capital such as knowledge and influence.
Takeaways
ITV launches fund to help brands engage an older audience
ITV has launched a £500k fund to give new and lapsed TV brands targeting the over-55s the opportunity to test and scale television advertising to grow their business.
Announcing the match funding at the Silver Marketing Summit, ITV business development director Jason Spencer explained that it could be leveraged in various ways, in individual regions or nationally, for example, or across VOD or linear broadcast channels.
Why it matters
There are 25.7 million people over the age of 50 in the UK who command some £300bn in non-property-related spending power, according to Saga. But this age group is under-represented in TV advertising, and even when they are present, it’s often a stereotype that bears little relation to people’s real lives. There’s huge scope for brands, large and small, to tap into a significant audience with advertising that better engages with them and drives results.
Takeaways
- 55+ consumers watch an average of five hours of television a day, rather more than the national average which stands at just over three hours.
- Two-thirds of TV impressions land with 55+ audiences.
- ITV claims to reach 95% of 55+ adults every month across its range of linear and VOD channels.
- 10 million 55+ adults are registered on ITVX.
Key quote
“For many brands, it’s around testing TV for the first time or maybe returning to it after an absence. And it’s about de-risking: testing, learning and scaling. Thinking about things in a way which is easy to measure, but easy also to scale, regardless of the category” – Jason Spencer, Business Development Director at ITV.
Why brands need to address the sustainability gap
Many brands’ claims on sustainability don’t always match their actual performance, but it’s also true that some brands avoid overclaiming and consequently their performance exceeds consumer perceptions – and that creates an opportunity to boost brand value, a new study says.
The Sustainability Gap Index
The research builds on work published earlier this year when the Sustainability Perceptions Index, from Brand Finance, first highlighted how major brands have hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of value contingent on how sustainable they are perceived to be. Brand Finance has now recalculated the valuations of each brand by considering their ESG performance, utilising data from specialist ratings company CSRHub.
The Sustainability Gap Index takes those newly derived values, in conjunction with the Sustainability Perceptions Scores (SPS) disclosed in that earlier report, and exposes whether the public perceptions align with the actual performance of each brand.
Why it matters
Where performance exceeds perception, there is an opportunity to generate value, by communicating the brand’s genuine commitment to sustainability more effectively. Conversely, where perception exceeds performance, value is at risk, as brands leave themselves open to public backlash and a ‘correction’ of their sustainability perceptions value.
Takeaways
- Amazon has the highest sustainability perceptions value of any brand, at $19.9bn. Whatever the reality of its operations, consumers appear to have confidence that it is committed enough to minimising impacts for them to continue to use its services.
- EV manufacturer Tesla has the highest proportion of value underpinned by sustainability perceptions of any brand (26.9%) resulting in a Sustainability Perceptions Value of $17.8bn. But while Tesla performs well on environmental components of sustainability, it is weaker on governance and measures of social sustainability, which creates a value at risk of up to $4.1bn, more than any other brand analysed.
- Tech company Microsoft has the highest positive gap value of all the brands analysed, in terms of its sustainability performance exceeding its sustainability perception: there is an opportunity for Microsoft to generate up to $1.5bn in value through enhanced communication of its sustainability initiatives and services.
- Luxury fashion house Chanel is an example of a brand that has both a (relatively) high Sustainability Perceptions Score (4.88/10) and a high CSRHub score. By engaging with a wide range of stakeholder groups, Chanel can better align its sustainability performance with its sustainability perception, based on strong, authentic sustainability communication.
Sourced from Brand Finance
The DEI opportunity for APAC organisations
Brands addressing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) should have clear definitions of the terms in order to tap into opportunities when engaging in marketing initiatives around such issues.
Why it matters
How Warner Music is connecting fans and artists
Warner Music Group, a record label based in the US, is tapping into various new technologies as it seeks to transform the creator/fan relationship.
Why it matters
Entertainment brands are navigating several changes to their industry, especially when it comes to the different ways in which artists can connect with their fans. Leveraging new technology is one useful strategy for meeting consumers where they are and serving their needs.
Takeaways
Unilever looks to creative commerce
Unilever looks to creative commerce
The majority of Unilever’s growth is coming from the long-lasting effects of brand building, and the FMCG giant’s chief digital and commercial officer is keen to rethink how its brands use what have been seen up to now as performance media.
Why it matters
By its very nature, the short-term impact of performance marketing is more easily measurable than the slow burn of brand building. But it’s increasingly evident that it’s never been a binary divide and that each of these bleed into the other: performance marketing has an effect on brand building and vice versa.
Three things Unilever is investing in
- Retail media. “Who said that by investing in retail media, you can only invest in converting to sales?” chief digital and commercial officer Conny Braams asked an audience at the Cannes Lion International Festival of Creativity. “Why don’t we pick up the challenge and say, no, we need to treat it more strategically and whilst we convert to sales, build brands as well?”
- Ad-supported streaming. “Of course, this is a brilliant opportunity to be related as a brand with premium content, but we can also create our own branded content.” (eg SheaMoisture and The Next Black Millionaires on Roku.)
- Influencers/creator marketing. Influencers and creators help convert to sales, but they also “make sure that our brands stand out in culture … and that they transmit trust, because in an era where trust is becoming scarce, trust is really critical. Influencers have built relationships with people, and people are listening.”
Key quote
“The biggest opportunity in the fast moving consumer goods industry is what we call the creative commerce revolution. If we apply creativity throughout the end-to-end consumer journey we know we can bridge the gap between performance and brand and we will have found a way to be first in mind, first to find and first to cart” – Conny Braams, Chief Digital & Commercial Officer at Unilever.
BEC
Who are the summer's festival-goers?
Who are the summer's festival-goers?
As more than 200,000 people make their way home today from the UK’s Glastonbury Festival, brands still have opportunities to tap into an audience of festival-goers across the rest of the summer.
Why it matters
Festivals have come a long way over the past 50 years. The Woodstock era would never have considered embracing anything corporate but today’s brands are expected and welcomed. Glastonbury attendees, for example, want a decent mobile connection to share their experiences on social – or just to find people on site. The solution is an official connectivity partner in the shape of Vodafone.
Summer festivals are now a tentpole cultural phenomenon, attracting millions across Europe and beyond. They can be a different touchpoint for brands seeking to engage with what is – given the price of tickets – a mostly affluent audience.
Who are they?
Lotame Data Exchange has compiled a report focusing on global summer festival attendees using interest-based data points. The Summer Festivals: Audience Insights for Global Marketers report paints a broad picture of festival-goers:
- Attendance skews towards women (61% female vs 39% male).
- Attendees have a diverse range of household incomes, with the £40,000- £80,000 bracket the most represented.
- Over half (52%) have dietary restrictions, ranging from allergies to specific dietary choices like vegetarianism or veganism.
- They also have a passion for culinary exploration and convenience: they are 2.3x more likely to watch cooking content, 1.75x more likely to have groceries delivered, 1.66x are more likely to take cooking and culinary classes, and 30% are more likely to subscribe to meal delivery kits.
- Festival-goers actively seek out wellness-based locations (5x more so than the general population), prioritise healthy living, and are 1.7x more likely to participate in sports and physical activities.
- Nature enthusiasts, they gravitate towards outdoor escapes such as mountain and ski resorts, sightseeing tours, cruises, and adventure travel. Vineyards and wine tourism also pique their interest.
Sourced from Lotame
Mail is a 'must-have' channel on attention-based media plans
Mail is a ‘must-have’ channel on attention-based media plans
Mail is more attention efficient than many other media channels, according to a year-long study conducted by JICMAIL (The Joint Industry Currency for Mail).
Why it matters
Attention is a hot topic right now among planners, so it makes sense for them to consider where mail fits into the picture – not least as The Time We Spend With Mail* report finds mail to be particularly efficient in terms of cost per minute while also driving commercial effectiveness.
Takeaways
- The average direct mail item generates 108 seconds of attention across 28 days; business mail 150 seconds; partially addressed 64 seconds; and door drop 46 seconds.
- Mail attention is strongly linked to commercial effectiveness. There is a x2 to x3 multiplier for time spent with commercially effective direct mail items and a x3 to x5 multiplier for door drops.
- Mail drives purchases, footfall, discussions and voucher redemptions, and the average mail item that prompts advertiser website visits, does so for five minutes a session on average.
- Location in the home and contextual relevance are key drivers of mail attention, with the living room and kitchen being particularly high-mail attention environments. Charity, medical and government mail is often found in the former, retail and restaurant mail in the latter.
- Mail attention is generally a solitary activity and it is more attention efficient than virtually all other media channels. It costs just £0.07 to generate a minute of consumer attention with door drops and £0.11 for direct mail.
Key quote
“The journey of mail around the home accumulates unparalleled levels of largely solus time spent with mail, triggering multiple minutes across the marketing funnel and offers the prospect of a high attention effectiveness multiplier. Rewarding the time spent with mail is now a key planning metric” – Mark Cross, Engagement Director at JICMAIL.
*This involved full attention measurement across its entire panel of 1,000 households per month, with independent validation of both the panel findings (via video analytics) and the efficiency calculations generated, to compare time spent with mail to other media channels.
Sourced from JICMAIL
Why the rise of retail media requires a rethink of marketing structures
Why the rise of retail media requires a rethink of marketing structures
Digital commerce and retail media are collapsing the traditional marketing funnel and driving a hybrid approach to sales and marketing that requires brands to improve their organizational readiness.
That’s according to a new WARC Digital Commerce report: How retail media is disrupting marketing structures.
Why it matters
Retail media is effectively the “third wave” of digital marketing. Like the waves that preceded it (social media and search), retail media is driving a wave of organizational change. This is largely the result of the impact it has had on the marketing models traditionally embraced by CPGs.
Takeaways
- The creation of a Center of Excellence is a proven way to unify teams, particularly in sales and marketing, by driving operational efficiencies, the standardization of full-funnel metrics, and the adoption of best practices needed to win in an omnichannel world.
- Make sure accountability and responsibility are clearly assigned; the goal of the Center of Excellence should ultimately be to eliminate the company’s need for one.
- Success in e-commerce, and with retail media networks in particular, requires tight alignment across all departments, especially sales and marketing; avoid sub-optimization with the adoption of unified metrics deployed across the full funnel.
- An understanding of how e-commerce works needs to be institutionalized and made accessible throughout the organization.
Key quote
“Amazon made it clear that CPGs need to get on board. It forced CPGs to prioritize and strategize and justify the investment. Retail media is now the no. 4 in terms of digital media investment, and likely will surpass TV to take the third spot within a few years” – Mert Damlapinar, Principal, CPG Business Consulting, EPAM Continuum.
Cynical Brits think brands are 'pinkwashing'
Cynical Brits think brands are ‘pinkwashing’
Three-quarters of Britons say brand activity focused on Pride month is mainly for PR purposes rather than a sincere desire to show support for the LGBTQ+ community, according to new YouGov data*.
Why it matters
Brands could argue that a better test might be what the LGBTQ+ community itself believes, but it is even more cynical: 79% of LGB+ Britons also think brands are more interested in their own public image than anything else.
Now, it’s possible some views have been swayed by the Bud Light controversy in the US, but not to that extent. While sponsorships and logos are a necessary step, they’re far from being sufficient: marketers face an uphill battle to convince consumers that brands are acting in good faith – and that could mean alienating some people along the way.
Takeaways
- Just 7% of Britons (and 12% of LGB+ Britons) believe the main motivator is a sincere desire to support the LGBTQ+ community.
- Young people aged 18-24 are almost three times more likely as those aged 65+ to believe that brands have a sincere desire to show support for the LGBTQ+ community (11% vs 4%).
- Two-thirds of those aged 18-24 (66%) believe PR purposes is the main incentive, compared to three-quarters (76%) of those aged 65+.
*finding is based on a survey of 5,988 GB adults, including 480 LGB+ Britons (the questions refer to the LGBTQ+ community but responses are from those identified as LGB+), which took place 7-14 June 2023.
Sourced from YouGov
Mars balances 'fame and precision' in building brands
Mars, the consumer packaged goods manufacturer, is balancing “fame and precision” to help drive growth for its brands.
Why it matters
Marketers need to balance performance-led and brand-building strategies to deliver results. The right mix will vary depending on the product and category, but long-term growth ultimately rests on finding an emotional point of connection with consumers, backed up with tactical activations as needed.
Takeaways
Cadbury and Ogilvy Mumbai take Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix
Cadbury and Ogilvy Mumbai take Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix
Cadbury and Ogilvy Mumbai took the Grand Prix in the Creative Effectiveness category of the 2023 Cannes Lions awards with a campaign that deployed AI to create personalised ads for local stores across India ahead of Diwali.
Why it matters
Creative effectiveness is the category for work that works: campaigns need to first win an award for creativity at the Cannes Festival the year before, and then they must prove that the work led to commercial success. So, of course, this is up WARC’s alley.
Cadbury’s ‘My Ad’ was arguably doing AI before it was cool, but in an interesting way that deployed the technology to democratise big-budget creative. It also bucks a tendency toward earned media-seeking stunts that had been juries’ focus over the last few years, by foregrounding an ad that drove sales and distribution.
But it’s also an early AI-enhanced campaign that speaks to several big ideas emerging around the technology: how to deal with digital rights, in this case an actor, when computers can make the actor say whatever they want; and how AI can assist an idea and increase accessibility.
The winners
Cadbury’s Shahrukh Khan (pictured) – My Ad takes the Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix with a campaign that grew the brand’s penetration by assisting the small stores that account for two-thirds of Cadbury’s gift-focused products ahead of Diwali.
In addition to the Grand Prix, the jury awarded three gold Lions, five silver Lions, and seven bronzes. WARC subscribers can find them here.
What the juries say
Jury president Devika Bulchandani, global CEO of Ogilvy, thanked her jurors – “a crazy bunch of people” – and celebrated the fact that the campaigns “that rose to the top” in the judging were generally food and beverage brands “fundamental to the human condition”.
Bulchandani explained that the jury retained a broad definition of effectiveness in the judging process, but looked for serious treatment of the effectiveness presented in the case studies: Did it create economic value for the business and present a holistic view of that effectiveness at scale?
Cadbury was notable for being a deeply innovative campaign – “in the 10%” of innovation budget – but its “sales results were undeniable.”
“It had an ecosystem economic value, because it did bring in small business into it and had cultural impact,” the jury president noted.
A perspective on AI
The campaign deployed AI in a limited manner. Tahaab Rais of FP7 Dubai, a member of the jury, commented that it was a good example of responsible AI, and an instance of the tight control that is necessary when deploying the technology. The data collected “was restricted to what the brand had control over; it wasn’t something that the public could control.”
WARC x Cannes Lions: The triple opportunity of attention
WARC x Cannes Lions: The triple opportunity of attention
In this episode of the WARC Podcast from day four of the Cannes Lions festival, WARC looks at the triple opportunity of attention, its new whitepaper about the promise to the customer, created in partnership with the B2B Institute, and what happened when Scott Galloway arrived in Cannes.
- We hear from Yusuf Chuku, EVP, Client Strategy at NBCUniversal, about some recent research into the importance of context in advertising.
- Alex Brownsell, head of content for WARC Media, discusses the triple opportunity of attention session which was presented by System 1's Orlando Wood, Amplified Intelligence's CEO Karen Nelson-Field and marketing consultant Rob Brittain.
- Imaad Ahmed, head of advisory, EMEA and Americas, WARC, also discusses a new whitepaper WARC has launched in partnership with the B2B Institute, surrounding a new mental model – promise to the customer.
Four ways marketers need to step up
Four ways marketers need to step up
Marketers need to step up in four areas – market intelligence, innovation, partnering with finance teams and working to a “single goal” – in response to the growing complexity facing businesses.
JP Castlin, an independent management consultant at JPCC, and James Hankins, global vp/marketing strategy and planning at Sage, discussed this subject in a session for WARC’s Creative Impact track at the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
The background
- A micro factor such as inflation, and micro factors, such as rising costs for business services, are impacting corporate budgets.
- With every line of expenditure under scrutiny, marketers will have to prove their value in new ways.
- They are also well situated to lead the necessary company-wide response to today’s challenges.
- “We need to move into a new level of strategic leadership – that is what’s going to be required for marketers,” said Castlin.
Market intelligence – not myopia
- To begin, marketers ought to expand their mindsets beyond “myopic” concerns – like creative and content production – and think about the wider dynamics shaping the marketplace.
- A key goal is to develop a “map for businesses” that takes account of the wider fiscal environment, market models, competitor analysis, and so on.
- “Marketing should mean ‘market intelligence’,” Hankins said.
Working with finance teams
- Chief financial officers (CFOs) often perceive marketing as a “variable cost” and are unconvinced by its traditional metrics like impressions and awareness.
- In overcoming such doubts, marketing teams should behave like a “commercial function”, partnering with the finance experts to develop a shared point of view.
- That involves “building financial models, building the implications out and building credibility,” said Hankins.
Driving innovation
- Marketing teams are charged with understanding category development, trends and consumers’ “unmet needs”, and thus can drive innovation.
- “They should be setting innovation accelerators or skunkworks, separate organisations that build out safe-to-fail experimentation as a feature,” said Hankins.
- Such a test-and-learn philosophy can generate knowledge of what delivers an impact, and what does not, in a forward-looking way.
Working to a “single goal”
- The fourth “key principle”, Hankins said, recognises that marketing isn’t the only “growth leader” in a firm; divisions from sales to operations can also play this role.
- Rather than taking a siloed view, marketers need to have “adult conversations” with other teams to determine how they can collectively achieve a “single goal”.
- “It’s us and them working together as an operation, working out where money is best spent effectively … with a single goal, not a marketing goal,” Hankins added.
