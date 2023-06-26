E-commerce & mobile retail Awareness Brand growth

Brands wanting to scale up on Amazon’s e-commerce site often rely on performance marketing, but a new study indicates that higher awareness scores are correlated with stronger growth rates on the platform.

James Hurman, founding partner of innovation studio Previously Unavailable and co-founder of brand tracking software provider Tracksuit, and Amin Mrini, the COO of WARC, presented the research at the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The role of brand awareness