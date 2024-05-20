Your selections:
6.18 festival hits the ground running | WARC | The Feed
6.18 festival hits the ground running
China’s mid-year shopping festival has begun with platforms eschewing the usual pre-sale phase and jumping straight into several weeks of promotions.
What’s happening
- Instead of a pre-sale period, Tmall and Taobao have opted to run sales through two waves of promotions from this week until June 20.
- The Alibaba-owned platforms are bringing back a special in-app sales venue where all products will be 50% off and are introducing more coupons than last year in popular categories; over RMB 10bn in coupons are reserved for 88VIP loyalty program members.
- JD.com’s event kicks off on May 31 with products available for immediate purchase and a theme of quality and affordability.
- CEO Sandy Xu told an earnings call that there was a trend for many low-priced products to appear identical and that a marketing focus would be JD.com’s ability to offer differentiated good products at inexpensive prices and with excellent service.
- Kuaishou Mall has also cancelled its pre-sale phase, replacing it with in-stock sales.
- It has invested RMB 1bn in red packet subsidies and introduced additional subsidies for big brand products alongside exclusive consumption funds when buying in live broadcast rooms and interest-free shopping instalments.
Why shopping festivals matter
- Shopping festivals such as 6.18 and Double 11 are an opportunity to take the temperature of the consumer economy.
- The emphasis on coupons, subsidies and offers reflects the current low level of consumer confidence. The Lunar New Year, for example, saw what was described as “consumption downgrading” amid economic uncertainty. property sector problems and high youth unemployment.
Sourced from Alizila, AA Stocks, Seeking Alpha
