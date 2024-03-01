60% of Ramadan shoppers to increase their online budgets in Indonesia | WARC | The Feed
60% of Ramadan shoppers to increase their online budgets in Indonesia
Three out of five consumers in Indonesia plan to spend more than Rp3 million during the nation’s holy month, according to an InMobi survey that polled 500 smartphone users.
Why Ramadan shopping matters
Spending on Ramadan celebrations is set to reach new heights this year with larger budgets, multichannel shopping journeys and a strong desire to travel. With smartphones influencing the purchasing decisions of Indonesian consumers, brands must engage with their audience through seamless, single-tap mobile experiences and state-of-the-art technologies to foster meaningful brand-consumer connections.
Key insights
- 60% of respondents plan to increase online shopping budgets, while 41% intend to raise their offline shopping expenditures.
- Digital channels will take the lion’s share of spend and attention, with 97% relying on mobile for research.
- Swayed by app-driven promotions when making purchasing choices, over 73% rely on mobile for making purchases.
- Marketers can leverage technologies such as the smartphone lock screen key to connect with consumers for single-tap experiences.
- ‘Mudik’ refers to migrant workers returning to their hometown during holidays, with retailers expecting massive mudik spending.
- 74% of travelling Indonesians plan to take a trip to visit loved ones who live in their hometowns or outside.
- Indonesians going home for Ramadan are likely to splurge on travel, gift-buying and charitable donations.
