53% of ad agency professionals anxious about climate | WARC | The Feed

53% of ad agency professionals anxious about climate
The advertising industry is far more worried about climate change than the general public, but many struggle to shift their agency or clients’ strategy, with many uncomfortable even raising the issue, according to new research from the IPA.
Why climate anxiety matters
A quarter of agency professionals wouldn’t feel comfortable voicing their concerns about the clients they work with and their impact on climate change. While the majority (55%) say they would feel comfortable, the balance of what’s good for the business and what’s good for the planet creates an uncomfortable tension in some agencies. Across the board, however, ad agency people are anxious and most (70%) feel the industry is doing too little.
A sense of gloom
In response to whether their company was doing enough to address climate change, almost half of ad agency respondents (49%) said it was doing too little.
Partly, it comes down to influence, with only a minority of respondents agreeing that they have any influence on policy in their companies across several dimensions, including:
- ‘Strategies to reduce adverse environmental and social impacts’: 25%,
- ‘Distribution of work to team members’: 51%
- ‘Personal development and training of employees’: 51%
- ‘Mental health and wellbeing’: 30%
Discrepancies with the public
Fifty-three percent of respondents from IPA agencies feel anxious about climate change, with 37% feeling demoralised about the issue. This is far higher than the 37% of the general public who say they feel anxious and 14% who report being demoralised.
Of the general population, 21% report having a positive impact on climate change, while 18% believe they have a negative one. Perceptions among the ad agency respondents are more negative, with only 12% believing the ad industry has a positive impact on climate change and a considerable 48% believing it has a negative impact on climate change.
Good news and bad
“It is great to see that a healthy percentage (53%) of young people would consider working in our industry and crucially that, contrary to our hypothesis that the ad industry may be off-putting to them in terms of its perceived impact on the planet, it appears this isn’t the case,” says Pauline Robson, chair of the IPA Media Climate Action Group and managing partner, head of sustainability, EssenceMediacom.
“On a more cautious note, however, what we are seeing instead is that those working in our industry are far more anxious about climate change and the ad industry’s impact on it, and so it’s important that our businesses take heed of this and that we explore how we can help support and empower them best”.
Methodology
The research was commissioned by the IPA Media Climate Action Group and carried out in April this year by Ipsos. In total, the survey received responses from 545 IPA advertising agency employees, 1067 adults (general public) aged 16-75 in the UK, plus an additional 475 young adults aged 16-24 years old.
Sourced from the IPA
