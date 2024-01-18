45% of CEOs don’t believe their companies can survive a decade | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
45% of CEOs don’t believe their companies can survive a decade
A new survey of 4,702 global CEOs by professional services firm PwC finds that almost half don’t believe their firms will be viable in ten years’ time if they continue on their current paths, citing pressures of technological advances, climate change, and political uncertainty.
Why worried CEOs matter
Businesses that can’t survive a decade are those in need of profound business model transformation.
The fact that this is the 27th edition of PwC’s survey speaks to the consultancy’s own business model – efficiency is an important element of the report, but there is more to understand about the way top executives are thinking about changing the businesses that marketers are there to grow.
Long-term thinking is fundamental to successful transformation, and PwC’s top executives have been consistently vocal about that need. For marketers, this all means that a degree of flexibility is not just helpful but necessary.
What CEOs are worrying about
- Efficiency. AI is interesting for many reasons, but what has piqued many executives is its potential to improve efficiency, especially in routine daily activities like meetings and emails.
- Sustainability. CEOs are more sympathetic to areas of investment that will make the business more sustainable, with 40% agreeing that they have accepted lower hurdle rates for climate-friendly investments.
- Artificial intelligence. This is at once a big area of perceived opportunity and a great threat: 70% believe AI will significantly change how their company creates and delivers value. However, 69% acknowledge that a majority of their workforce will have to reskill, and 68% see AI increasing the competitive intensity within their industry. The other enormous threat in both the short and long term is cybersecurity, which won’t become any easier in an AI world.
What’s stopping progress?
While some factors – such as regulation – are out of executive control, the top five factors inhibiting reinvention are:
- Competing operational priorities: 55%
- Lack of skills in company workforce: 52%
- Limited financial resources: 47%
- Lack of technological capability: 46%
- Bureaucratic processes in the company: 39%
Sourced from PwC, WARC
Email this content