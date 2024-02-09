2024 is year zero for Carlsberg | WARC | The Feed
2024 is year zero for Carlsberg
Carlsberg is using 2024 as a baseline year, as the brewer commits to a swathe of investment aimed at driving future growth, says CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen.
What’s happening
This coincides with the first year of Accelerate SAIL, an evolution of the company’s SAIL’27 program which sets out a long-term strategy and informs resource allocation.
“With Accelerate SAIL, we are ramping up investments in our brands, markets, capabilities and people to capture the many growth opportunities that we have identified,” Aarup-Andersen told an earnings call.
Growth opportunities
- Carlsberg intends to increase the support it puts behind its premium brands, which currently account for around 24% of beer volumes and under-index in most markets.
- “Accelerating premium growth will position our business in an appealing virtuous circle of revenue growth and margin improvement, enabling additional growth investments,” said Aarup-Andersen.
- The brewer also plans on strengthening routes to market, specifically in Asia, initially including China and Vietnam and, later, India.
- Carlsberg believes it can accelerate its Beyond Beer category, which currently accounts for just 2% of total volumes. “We’ll be scaling [the Somersby cider and Garage no-alcohol beer] brands faster through higher investments, brand building, innovation, footprint expansion and execution,” Aarup-Andersen explained.
Behind the intention
- The marketing to revenue ratio currently stands at 8% and will increase to around 9% in 2027 and eventually to around 10%.
- “As we see our overall cost going up in '24, we will also be taking pricing [up] in '24,” Aarup-Andersen said, adding. “As inflation has come down, it is lower price increases than we've seen in the past”.
