Metaverse Latin America (general region) NFTs

Researchers in Mexico have unpacked what consumers think about the metaverse to offer brands a few insights into navigating the virtual space.

Why the metaverse matters

Still not fully understood by everyone, the metaverse is likely to have implications across many industries. For example, one report from consultants McKinsey & Co. has estimated that the metaverse could be worth $5 trillion by 2030, while the impact on e-commerce is estimated to be between $2 trillion to $2.6 trillion.